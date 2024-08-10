His Wife Joined A New Yoga Class And Stopped Taking Care Of Her Hygiene Or Dressing Nicely, So He Admitted He Missed The Woman He Fell In Love With

Don’t get me wrong – yoga can be a great way to exercise, connect with your surroundings, and reduce stress. But have you ever known someone who started going to a new yoga class, and it kind of became their whole personality?

That’s exactly how this 39-year-old man feels about his wife, who is 38. For some context, they’ve been together since they were in college. Yet, it was only recently that she started going to a new yoga class and completely changed her lifestyle.

Nowadays, she might be what you call a “granola girl” – a popular term on social media that refers to people who are free-spirited and nature-loving.

While this really doesn’t sound so bad, though, his wife’s “new lifestyle” has caused a complete deterioration of her hygiene habits.

“She believes in no deodorant, no shaving, showering only if she gets dirty, no makeup, and no wearing nice clothes,” he revealed.

To be crystal clear, he clarified that he knows his wife is not depressed or anything, either. Rather, these changes only started after she joined that new yoga program.

He never commented on her new lifestyle, either, because he realized that she was a grown woman who could do whatever she wanted with her body.

However, after his wife recently asked him what he thought about the “new her” a couple of days ago, he couldn’t hold his tongue any longer.

At first, he tried to brush off her question and point out how his opinion really did not matter as long as she was happy. Unfortunately, his wife didn’t accept this answer and kept pushing him – wanting to know how he felt about her.

