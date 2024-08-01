New CDC Regulations And Some Airlines Banning Dogs On Flights To The U.S. Have Left Military Families Stationed Overseas Struggling To Transport Their Dogs Back Home

Due to new regulations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) taking effect on August 1, many military families stationed overseas are struggling to find ways to transport their dogs back to the United States.

The new rules, along with some airlines, are banning dogs on flights headed to the U.S. To make matters worse, the restrictions are occurring right at the height of the military’s moving season.

The rules are being established in an effort to keep dog rabies out of the U.S. According to the CDC, dog rabies is not controlled in more than 100 countries.

“The rabies virus variant carried by dogs was eliminated in the United States in 2007, and the CDC wants to prevent the re-introduction of dog rabies into the United States,” stated the government agency.

Per the new rules, pet dogs must be proven to be healthy, at least six months old, and microchipped. They must also be accompanied by updated vaccination and veterinary records in the CDC’s Dog Import paperwork.

Depending on which country the dogs are coming from, the CDC is requiring a rabies vaccine. A blood test proving immunity may be necessary as well.

A total of eight airlines will stop allowing dogs to travel back to the U.S. with their families either in the cabin or in the cargo hold.

The most recent airline to follow suit is the German airline Lufthansa, which service members in Germany primarily use to fly back to the U.S. on permanent change of station orders.

Other airlines, including American Airlines, Delta, and United Airlines, have requested an extension from the CDC.

