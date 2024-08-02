She Broke Down After Finding Out That Her Boyfriend Hasn’t Proposed Since He Thinks He Can Find Someone Prettier Than Her

Back when she was graduating from high school, this 30-year-old woman met her 31-year-old boyfriend and they’ve dated on and off throughout the last 13 years.

They officially broke up for a year and six months, and she went on to date another guy. She didn’t feel the same way about her new man and wound up getting back together with her boyfriend since he tried really hard to win her back.

From there, her relationship with her boyfriend progressed quickly. Within a handful of months, they moved in together. They currently own a home and a dog.

She’s madly in love with her boyfriend and pictures spending the rest of her life by his side. They have been chatting about marriage for several years, and she figured he would propose whenever they decided to settle down and try for children.

But to be honest, she wasn’t that into getting married since she assumed their relationship already was a serious commitment for them both.

Six months ago, she was using their shared computer one day when she found a document her boyfriend had written, and it was all about her.

“He was contemplating why he hadn’t married me after all this time, and he basically said that if he was honest with himself – in the back of his mind, he knew he could find someone much more physically attractive than me,” she explained.

“And that was holding him back. He went on to say that I had other more important qualities and that he knew that was a shallow reason not to get married.”

“Let me just say…I broke…down. [I] could barely get through my work day. Something about the way he said MUCH more physically attractive broke me. It wasn’t anything specific. Just me as a whole. Like it was a given that he could do, not just a little better, but SO much better because I was just that unattractive or something.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.