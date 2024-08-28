She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Because He Believes Couples Cheat On Each Other All The Time And It’s Not A Big Deal

When you enter a relationship, it’s important that you and your partner share some of the same values and beliefs surrounding certain topics.

For instance, it’s crucial that you both are on the same page when it comes to major deal breakers–such as cheating.

A woman ultimately broke up with her boyfriend after he shockingly revealed that he actually did not think cheating was that big of an issue.

She and her boyfriend are in their early 20s and recently had a conversation that changed their entire relationship dynamic.

They were talking about her boyfriend’s friend, who was just dumped by his girlfriend since he was busted for having an affair.

She told her boyfriend his friend deserved to be dumped, given what he did.

To her surprise, he became “weirdly defensive” and responded that he didn’t believe his friend did anything that severe and that his actions definitely didn’t warrant him getting broken up with.

“I was admittedly shocked because he had genuinely never said anything like this before, so I asked him to explain what he meant in more detail,” she recalled.

“He proceeded to say that couples cheat on each other all the time and then stay together, so ‘clearly,’ it’s not serious.”

