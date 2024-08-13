She Brought Her Service Dog To A Restaurant, And Another Customer Accused Her Of Lying About Needing A Service Animal Just To Get The Pup In

This 32-year-old woman has a neurological disability, so she is currently in the process of getting a male service dog.

Apparently, her service dog has already been trained for months now, but she only recently got approval to bring him out in public.

“And I wanted to see how he would handle a busy environment, so I decided to take him to a local restaurant with me,” she recalled.

Unfortunately, though, another customer at the establishment wound up making the whole experience very embarrassing for her.

For some context, as soon as she and her pup walked into the restaurant, she made sure to let her server know that her dog was a service animal and was approved to be there.

“The server seemed fine with it and even asked if there was anything they could do to help accommodate me. I was thrilled – this seemed to be going well!” she explained.

However, once she actually started eating, another customer – a woman in her fifties – started sending dirty looks toward her dog. Apparently, the woman just kept staring at him and making several loud remarks about how pets should not be permitted in restaurants.

Then, when her dog started to fidget in his harness at one point, the customer actually screamed at him to be quiet and claimed he was ruining her meal!

“I politely explained to the woman that my dog was a trained service animal and that he was there to help me with my disability. I even showed her a badge with our approval number to prove it,” she detailed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.