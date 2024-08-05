She Can’t Help But Feel Like She Was Lied To About College And That She’ll Never Have A Successful Career

Fairly recently, this young woman graduated from one of the top colleges in America with a degree in English Literature.

During her four years at college, she was convinced a career in book publishing was for her. As she approached graduation day, it dawned on her how difficult this career would be.

“Between seasoned professionals telling me it took 10+ years to even get an entry-level job, to new hires discussing how unhappy they were, to unpaid 40-hour work week internships, I started to lose hope,” she explained.

“I took one unpaid internship my junior year and did fairly well but wasn’t able to land another one. I started to shift my focus to copywriting or marketing. Still no luck.”

“Between January and June, I applied for over 150 professional jobs and got one response back, which was a rejection.”

At her college’s career center, she had her resume looked at by three different people to make sure nothing was missing.

She then asked one of her family members, who works at a tech company and looks at a lot of resumes, to review her cover letters for good measure.

One month after she graduated, she began applying for part-time jobs at any and every place that was hiring.

She was quickly running out of money and her credit cards were nearing maxed out. She desperately needed some funds, so she figured a part-time position could help her get on her feet.

