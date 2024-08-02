She Dumped Her Boyfriend For Getting Another Woman Pregnant, But She Can’t Get Over The Rage She Feels

Back in 2020, this 41-year-old woman began dating her 46-year-old boyfriend, and they were together for 10 months before he dumped her.

Her boyfriend gave a couple of excuses for ending their relationship, which included he felt their spark was no longer there and he met another woman.

A year after that, they reconciled and have been dating on and off ever since. Whenever they ended up splitting again, she would ask her boyfriend if it was because there was someone else he was interested in.

He maintained every time it wasn’t like that, but he would never give her a straight answer for dumping her all over.

Finally, she broke up with him last summer because she figured he should be ready to commit to her and get serious after three years with one another.

“And about a month later, we go for a nice walk, things seem positive, and then he tells me that he’s a donor to a “friend:” they had a contract for monthly visits, etc,” she explained.

“Immediately, I think, baby trap. Said friend, at this point, is 3 months pregnant, and it’s plastered all over Instagram. He told me it only happened once, but she had a photo of at least 5 pregnancy tests in her celebratory 12-week social post.”

“Said friend (to quote her), “a washed-up life coach,” and him dated between one of my slots, both agreed it wasn’t going to work, and then between another slot, they both agreed to have a baby together as a donor situation.”

She gave her boyfriend the benefit of the doubt, got back together with him, and decided to wait and see how things went down with his pregnant friend.

