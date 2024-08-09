She Feels Hurt That She Keeps On Attracting Men Who Don’t Find Her Attractive

Not that long ago, this 31-year-old woman nearly got engaged to a man who admitted he thought he was settling for her in the looks department.

Her mom actually questioned him about what he was looking forward to the most in getting married to her, and that’s when he finally told the truth.

He said to her mom that he’s not trying to find a woman who looks like Angelina Jolie; he was perfectly fine with settling for her, whom he only deemed as looking “alright.”

Most recently, she started dating a guy, and it got serious enough that he met her mom and dad. He would constantly say to her that looks aren’t important.

“I know that doesn’t seem like a big deal, but put yourself in my shoes, please,” she said. “Imagine the guy you’re dating constantly repeating that he’s not looking for a good-looking woman. What does that mean? He doesn’t find you good-looking.”

Then, this guy revealed to her that he had lunch with his ex-girlfriend. Initially, he lied and said they ran into one another at the dentist’s office and that they had booked appointments at the exact same time.

He confessed to her all of this before saying his ex is absolutely gorgeous, but that isn’t the most important thing.

“In other words, she’s hot, and you’re…not,” she added. “He makes it sound like being with him is a favor because “looks aren’t everything.”

“Y’all, I’m 31. I’m too…old to be going to back to self-esteem problems. I worked so hard on myself. I had eating disorders as a teenager because I thought I was ugly. This stuff is hurting me deep and taking me back to a really dark place.”

