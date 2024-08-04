She Found Out Her Late Husband May Have Had An Affair Baby After His Mistress Showed Up On Her Doorstep Demanding Half Of His Estate

About three years ago, this woman’s husband sadly passed away – leaving her to be a single mom for their 8-year-old child.

Following her husband’s death, she also learned more about him and all of the suspicious things he was up to during their marriage.

“Let’s just say that if he were alive, we wouldn’t still be married,” she said.

Still, she received a massive shock around six weeks ago when someone arrived at her home – trying to serve her husband with a court order that stated he must submit a DNA test for a random child.

At the time, she just gave the process server a copy of her husband’s death certificate and thought that would be the end of the whole situation.

But it wasn’t. Instead, a woman then showed up on her doorstep and claimed to have had a child with her late husband. In other words, she found out her husband may have fathered another woman’s kid while having an affair during their marriage.

Upon finding this out, she really didn’t know what to believe and didn’t really care if her husband had a second child.

“The child kind of looks like him,” she detailed.

Still, the kid was also young enough that her husband would have had to get the other woman pregnant very shortly before his death.

