She Found Out Her Sister Was Having An Affair With Her Late Fiancé Before He Passed Away, And They Were Even Supposedly Planning To Run Away Together

This 25-year-old woman was happily engaged, but just one month ago, her 27-year-old fiancé was tragically killed in a car crash. Obviously, the loss was devastating, as she and her late fiancé were set to tie the knot in September and even planned to buy a home together next year.

“It was like everything I had dreamed of had come true before it all came crashing down,” she recalled.

Following his death, she entered a tough grieving period. She barely wanted to talk to anyone and just stayed in bed most days.

However, just yesterday, her friends were finally able to get her out of the house after she had stayed inside for almost four weeks.

“I’ll admit, I wasn’t looking forward to it, but I did have a good time with them and even got a smile on my face for the first time ever since my fiancé’s death,” she explained.

Yet, once she returned home, her mood was completely soured again. That’s because, as soon as she walked in, she found her 22-year-old sister standing in the living room and wearing her wedding dress. Her sister was also staring at herself in the mirror while tears ran down her cheeks.

After her sister realized she was home, she was screamed at and told to get out. She refused to do that, though, and made her sister come clean about what was going on.

It was then that she found out her sister had apparently been having an affair with her fiancé before he passed away. On top of that, her sister and fiancé were supposedly planning to run away together before her wedding!

“When she told me all of that, I started to have a panic attack and ran to lock myself in my room,” she said.

