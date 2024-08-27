She Freaked Out On Her Older Sister For Bragging About Her Career As A Lawyer, But Now She’s Worried She’s Just A Hater

This 22-year-old girl works in a warehouse and earns $70,000 a year. She is appreciative of her job, though it leaves her wanting, well, more. She did graduate from college but doesn’t work in an industry that requires her to use her degree.

She has a 26-year-old sister who is currently in law school, and while she’s proud of her for pursuing higher education, her sister is super snooty about it.

She understands being proud of your accomplishments, but her sister talks to no end about how she’s going to be a lawyer one day.

If they encounter anyone, her sister jumps to say she’s a “future lawyer,” and it’s so out of control that their family has a joke that if you ask her sister how her day is going, she’s going to tell you about what she’s going to school for.

She tries her best to be patient with her sister, but it’s hard to do that when she makes digs about her.

Her sister will say things like she makes great money but not enough to make her wealthy, or she will brag about being the most highly educated member of their family.

Her sister also throws it in her face that she’s going to be making six figures in the near future and working out of a cushy office.

Her sister’s words cut deep, and it makes her think that her sister has an air of superiority. She does try to take shots at her sister when she can, trying to get her back.

The one way she can get under her sister’s skin? Well, her sister is irresistible when it comes to money and constantly borrows from everyone.

