She Got Caught Secretly Recording Her Boyfriend’s Conversations And Translating Them To English To Find Out What He Was Saying About Her

It can be extremely isolating when someone speaks a different language with another person in front of you without keeping you updated on what the conversation is about.

A woman recently got into trouble with her boyfriend after she was caught recording conversations he was having with his friends and family in other languages so she could translate them and figure out what he was saying about her.

She and her boyfriend live in Miami. He was raised in Brazil and is fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese. Her boyfriend often has conversations with his friends and family in either of those languages, except for her, as she only speaks English.

At the beginning of their relationship, when they were at their best, whenever her boyfriend was having a conversation with someone else in the room in a different language, he would stop to fill her in on what they were talking about.

However, their relationship took a turn over the last six months, as her boyfriend showed her his darker side and has been extremely mentally abusive.

Now, her boyfriend keeps her in the dark, refusing to tell her what he talks about with his friends and family, even if she’s present during the conversation.

At one point, she and her boyfriend stayed with one of his female friends for a few months, renting a room in her home.

Almost the entire time, she listened to her boyfriend and his friend speak in Portuguese, which gave her the feeling that something was going on behind her back.

Her curiosity got the best of her, and she began recording her boyfriend’s conversations on her phone. Whenever they were with someone else, and he’d start speaking a different language, she did her best to discreetly turn on her phone and record what he was saying.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.