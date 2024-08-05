She Kicked Her New Neighbor Out Of Her House Because They Refused To Take Their Shoes Off After Coming Over For Coffee

Arguably, the best part about getting your own place is being able to make your own household rules. If you want to stock your cabinets with snacks and your fridge with wine, no one can stop you.

Or, if you’d prefer to finish all of your chores throughout the week instead of cleaning on Sundays, that’s cool, too.

In finding your own rhythm, you may even create some expectations for house guests. One of the most common household rules for guests is that they must take their shoes off before coming inside.

One woman can relate because she loves to keep her floors spotless.

“And I really hate when dirt, mud, and God knows what else is dragged through my home,” she said.

However, she recently got a new neighbor, and they didn’t exactly see eye to eye on this household rule.

It all began this week when she invited her new neighbor over to her home for coffee. Upon arrival, she also asked if her neighbor could take off her shoes. Yet, her neighbor flat-out said no to her request.

She offered to give her neighbor four different kinds of slippers and “house shoes” to wear while inside her home. On top of that, she even tried to give her neighbor a little bag to cover her shoes.

“But my neighbor just kept trying to push through the door, saying that her shoes aren’t that dirty and that I’m being overdramatic,” she revealed.

