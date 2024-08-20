She Made Her Brother Homeless After He Smacked Her Dog With A Rolled-Up Magazine For Barking

This 29-year-old woman is currently married, and she and her 31-year-old husband have a dog named Charlie, who’s 3-years-old.

She views her pup as her baby, and she treats Charlie just like he’s another member of their family.

“He’s well-behaved, playful, and honestly, just the sweetest dog you could ask for. We trained him early on, and he listens to commands and doesn’t cause any trouble,” she explained.

But, ever since her 24-year-old brother moved into their home, her pet has been receiving some harsh treatment.

It all began when her brother was going through a rough time and asked to stay with her and her husband for a couple of months until he was able to get back on his feet. At the time, she agreed, too, because she wanted to help out her sibling.

So, around a month ago, her brother moved in, and things seemed to be going well at first. However, last week, she realized that her dog Charlie was acting more withdrawn whenever her brother was present.

She initially didn’t give her observation too much thought. Yet, after she caught her brother yelling at Charlie for barking when their doorbell rang, the issue started to become clearer.

“Charlie has always been a little protective when someone’s at the door, but we’ve never seen that as a problem since he calms down right away,” she detailed.

That’s why she told her brother to chill out. He, on the other hand, kept insisting that Charlie needed some “firm discipline,” and she even got accused of being “too soft” on her pet.

