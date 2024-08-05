She Played With A Ouija Board, And Then She And Her Sisters Woke Up During The Night To A Girl Brushing Her Hair

Back when this woman was 15, the horror movie Paranormal Activity was released. Feeling inspired by the movie, she and her friend decided to play with a Ouija board.

While they were using it, they had a man named Frank come through who said some very crazy and dark things.

She figured her friend was playing a creepy prank on her with Frank, and her friend thought the same thing about her.

Several weeks later, she was fast asleep in bed one evening. Now, above her bed was a shelf that had a teddy bear she got for graduating from primary school.

The bear had sat in the same spot for years without being moved to a new place. Also in her room was a mirror directly at the bottom of her bed.

Suddenly, she was jolted awake by the teddy bear falling down on her head. She then looked directly into her mirror, and what she saw left her feeling like she had to still be dreaming.

“There, I saw a girl brushing her hair in front of my dresser,” she explained. “I rubbed my eyes numerously, and instead of her disappearing, she became more clear.”

“But the more I stared, it was like I was looking at myself when I was even younger (like 6-7-years-old) as she had thick auburn hair but was wearing a very old style/type of nightgown.”

“Soon realized it wasn’t. I hid under the covers and after checking numerous times to see if she was gone, she finally disappeared. Fully freaked me…out.”

