She Wants To Send Her Badly Behaved Foster Child Back, But She Feels So Guilty

This woman has spent the last four years being a foster parent to a boy named L, and he came to her with tons of trauma, as well as behavioral issues.

It was hard on her initially to have L in her home, but now he’s never leaving her. While L still has good days and bad, his bad days are lessening as time goes on.

A month ago, she took in another foster boy named A, and she was told that although he’s 10, he operates more on a 5 or 6-year-old level. The agency additionally said A was kind and gentle and he never had problems.

When she met A, she instantly knew she was being lied to. A is more like a 1 or 2-year-old developmentally, but when the social worker promised he was well-behaved, she took a chance on him.

Unfortunately, as soon as A came home, he began acting atrociously. He lashed out, melted down, bit her, hit her, and spit in her face.

“It is so much more intense than I expected,” she explained. “When my agency social worker came out to meet him, she was also shocked.”

“[She was] surprised by how he behaved and what he was like. She even had to admit it seemed like his social worker lied about him in the report they gave us.”

What she finds the toughest in all this is that A will not talk or play and has no personality or interest in interacting with her.

She can’t simply put a show on for him and have a quiet hour or so; A just misbehaves in a way that’s relentless.

