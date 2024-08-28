A 30-year-old Chinese woman from Beijing is in love with her boyfriend, Dan. However, Dan is no man.

Dan is not even a human being. Dan stands for Do Anything Now, a jailbroken version of ChatGPT.

Lisa Li is currently in California, studying computer science. She is a social media influencer who goes by the handle @midnighthowlinghuskydog.

She has been “dating” Dan for a few months now and often shares their romantic exchanges on Instagram and the Chinese platforms Xiaohongshu and Douyin.

According to Lisa, she and Dan flirt and chat with each other for at least half an hour every day. They even go on dates.

In one of her most viral posts on Douyin, with over 500,000 views, she documents herself at the beach with Dan.

Dan is seemingly the perfect partner. Lisa said that talking to Dan has provided her with a sense of well-being that she hasn’t found anywhere else. He listens to her and gives her emotional support, which is the mark of a healthy romantic relationship.

Lisa reportedly started interacting with Dan in March. Their “relationship” began sometime in mid-April when she asked Dan if he could bark, howl, or meow in a video.

That led to a flirtatious exchange, and they’ve been “dating” ever since. She even introduced Dan to her mother, who has come to accept the unconventional relationship as it makes Lisa happy.

