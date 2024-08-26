She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Spent Over $700 On Her, And She’s Curious If This Is A Red Flag

This 29-year-old woman recently began seeing a 36-year-old man. They’ve gone on a couple of dates so far and have been texting back and forth for several weeks.

On one particular date, this guy planned out a very thoughtful scavenger hunt, and she was elated. They both really like video games, and he organized the hunt to reflect that.

He provided her with a little map, and she had things she needed to collect as part of it. He handed her a box of envelopes, and every time she reached a location on the map, she had to open up another envelope.

Inside every envelope was essentially money. One envelope contained $100 in cash. A second envelope had $150 inside. A third envelope had gift cards. A fourth had gift certificates to get her nails done.

“This man probably spent more than $700 on me,” she explained. “I have never been treated to anything like this.”

“I got uncomfortable after going to 5 different locations after seeing all of this money. I told him I wanted to stop this and just talk/have dinner. The scavenger aspect of it was the most enjoyable. I explained this to him later, and he tried telling me he could “write all of this off,” which sounded shady to me.”

“He also has 2 very nice cars, a house, and other things like every electronic/gaming device you can imagine. Maybe he just has money like that and was being genuinely nice? I know what he does for work is lucrative, but is spending so much on someone so early on a red flag?”

She suspects he was trying to impress her and that he believes all women would love to have so much money dropped on them for one date.

This guy has said ever since the scavenger hunt date that she deserves everything he’s gifting to her, but she’s not positive how he can be so sure about her after knowing her for such a brief time.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.