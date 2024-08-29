She’s Allowing Her Loved Ones To Talk Her Out Of Leaving Her Cheating Husband Since She Will Feel Humiliated To Be A Single Mom

This woman and her husband are both nearing their 30s, and they worked hard to build a wonderful life. They have two kids, two dogs, and two cats.

They live in a tiny little town where everyone looks down on people who get divorced. She honestly wants to divorce her husband after she found out that he cheated on her four months ago, but the opinions of others are what’s keeping her in her marriage.

If she files for divorce in her town, all of her neighbors will look down on her since she will be deemed unable to hold down a man. She’s seen this happen to tons of girls she knows.

“Divorce is just so shameful, and people [will] just make it seem like it’s my fault, like “What did she do to make her husband cheat?” Or “She probably stopped sleeping with him,” she explained.

“My husband cheated on me with a random woman he met on his Instagram. I don’t have physical evidence anymore; he deleted everything. But they slept with each other 2 times in one day when he told me he was just going to hang out with [his] friends one weekend, but instead, he spent the whole day with [her].”

While she would love to leave her husband, her friends and family members have been talking her out of doing this, and they’re succeeding.

They have outlined how humiliating it will be for her to be left a single mom about to turn 30 with two kids.

They additionally said no man will ever want to marry her again since she has far too much baggage.

She knows they’re right and that she will feel embarrassed if she does proceed with a divorce. She has shared countless photos of her husband on social media. Nearly every single post she has up there features him.

