She’s Been Icing Her Sister-In-Law Out For Making Fun Of Her Dungeons And Dragons Themed Wedding, Calling It Childish And Nerdy

Sometimes, couples like to have very quirky weddings centered around a unique theme, like a favorite TV show or movie.

One woman recently decided to stop inviting her sister-in-law to things after she made horribly rude comments about her themed wedding.

She and her husband are in their mid-20s and recently got married in an extravagant Dungeons & Dragons style wedding.

“Both of us are huge fans, and we thought it would be a fun and unique way to celebrate our special day, considering we met via playing the game,” she explained.

“We both wore costumes [and] we even encouraged our guests to dress up, and many of them did, which made the day even more magical.”

The majority of her and her husband’s friends and family were enthusiastic and supportive of their wedding theme, knowing how much the game meant to them. Additionally, most of their guests seemed to have a great time, even if they didn’t know much about the game.

Unfortunately, there was one person who was extremely disapproving of the entire experience, and that was her sister-in-law.

Her sister-in-law first gave off negative vibes when she refused to wear a costume, but she did not mind that, as costumes were optional for guests.

“The problem started during the reception when she began making snide remarks about our theme,” she recalled.

