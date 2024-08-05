She’s Getting Married In September And Just Found Out Her Fiancé Cheated A Year Into Their Relationship

This 24-year-old girl is going to be getting married in September to her 28-year-old fiancé. Instead of just being able to look forward to her special day, now she has some anxiety surrounding her upcoming marriage.

Unfortunately, she just found out that her fiancé cheated on her a year into their relationship, which has left her questioning what the right thing to do is.

Her fiancé not only flirted with and then kissed another girl, but he also got some steamy photos sent to him, too.

Making matters worse, he then paid another girl to send him spicy snaps throughout the same year that he cheated.

Her fiancé has agreed to get help and go to therapy in an effort to understand why he feels essentially addicted to his cheating ways.

He has promised her that he will do whatever it takes to fix things between them. She has been with her fiancé for three years and would hate to throw what they have away.

“I want to forgive him since that was earlier on,” she explained. “I love him more than life, and [we] are set to be married in September of this year.”

“Right now, I’m feeling immense shame, heartbreak, and disappointment. I need to believe we can overcome this; in the last year and a half, he did remove all social media from his phone and has no social media presence…”

“But I just found out about this other woman. Right now, I can barely look at him. I have spent so much time crying in the last 24 hours. So, if anyone was cheated on and chose to stay, I really need some hope and advice.”

