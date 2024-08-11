She’s Living In A Rom-Com, Except She Just Discovered Her Boyfriend Got Fired From A Job For Harassing A Woman

This 27-year-old woman thinks she’s been very unlucky in regards to her love life over the years. Two months ago, when she met her 26-year-old boyfriend, her luck changed.

She feels like she’s living in a rom-com with the romantic turn her life has taken, and her boyfriend is the prince she’s been waiting for after kissing a bunch of frogs.

She and her boyfriend are actually coworkers working in a tiny little industry where everyone absolutely knows everyone. Her boyfriend has held this career for years, while she’s relatively new to their industry.

Recently, her friend who works for a competitor called her up, as her friend discovered her boyfriend was fired from a previous job for harassing multiple women.

“Because of this, he has been blacklisted from that company, as well as a couple of others,” she explained.

“I confronted him about it, and he confessed, saying it was true and he had been ‘meaning to tell me.’ He explained that, unlike what my friend told me, it was just one colleague and that the incident was the catalyst for him seeking mental health treatment and also getting his ADHD and Autism diagnoses.”

“He went on to say that, in his view, it was a case of him misreading the situation with a friend rather than a malicious act.”

Her boyfriend’s side of the story is that he was very close with one of his female coworkers, and their friendship was no holds barred.

Her boyfriend maintains that he and his coworker used to discuss details of their personal lives, but then her boyfriend messaged this woman about things he would like to do to her in the bedroom, and the woman made her complaint against him for harassment.

