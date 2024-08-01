She’s Moving In With Her Boyfriend In Three Months, But Now He Says He’s Not Ready

For the last year and a half, this 28-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is also 28. Last December, her boyfriend’s lease came to an end, so they chatted about moving in together at some point in 2024.

She currently lives with her boyfriend on a part-time basis, as she’s there on occasional weekends and spends Friday through Sunday night sleeping over at his place.

At the end of this upcoming October, her lease is ending. So, throughout this entire year, she has spoken to her boyfriend multiple times about moving in with him.

She’s said cute things, like her cats will want to cuddle with him when she ends up making the move.

She’s informed their family members and friends that they’re going to be moving in together come October.

She has gone so far as to outright ask her boyfriend if he feels nervous about living with her, and he reassured her that he didn’t.

“I’ve even looked at potential properties for the 2 of us,” she explained. “We had a sit down 2 weeks ago in which he told me he didn’t think we were ready.”

“He has a lot of unresolved issues from a past relationship he never properly worked on. And he’s extremely worried about the consequences if things don’t work out between us. He did tell me that moving in together wasn’t completely off the table.”

“I have until the end of this month to put in my note to vacate. I don’t want to force him into anything, and I’ve been trying to be as supportive as possible.”

