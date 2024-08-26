She’s Ready To End Her Relationship Since Her Boyfriend’s Adult Daughter Lives With Them Yet Won’t Get A Job

It’s been close to two decades now that this 35-year-old woman has been with her 42-year-old boyfriend.

His daughter moved in with them seven years ago, and she’s about to celebrate her 23rd birthday in a couple of months.

She and her boyfriend have three other kids who are younger, so they’re a family of six. She’s the breadwinner of their family since her boyfriend can’t physically work. While he does receive disability, it’s not enough money to support them all.

“I work 2 jobs to try to make ends meet, but it’s not easy given the rising costs of everything lately,” she explained.

“My stepdaughter doesn’t go to school, doesn’t work, and barely does anything to help around the house. She spends most waking hours on her phone and in front of the TV, playing video games and talking to her friends.”

“I can go to work, come back, and she’ll still be playing. I’ve talked to my partner about it before, and he says he’ll talk to her, but nothing really changes. I’ve told him I at least want some help around the house as I don’t get to spend much time home, and nothing really gets done if I’m not home.”

Her home gets grosser and grosser until she finally has to pick up and clean all by herself. She wants her boyfriend and her stepdaughter to pitch in along with her, as they’re the only other adults under their roof aside from her.

She rarely has time to get a proper night’s sleep with the two jobs she works, and here she is, having to pick up the slack for everyone.

She wishes she could have some free time to relax or spend quality time with her family, but every moment she has is spent working or cleaning.

