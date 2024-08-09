She’s Skipping Her Son’s Big Birthday Bash This Year Because It’s Stressful, And Her Ex Is Calling Her Selfish

It’s been several years now that this 33-year-old woman has been co-parenting her 10-year-old son along with her 32-year-old ex.

It’s been a rollercoaster along the way, but they manage to make it all work out so her son doesn’t suffer.

She now has a new man in her life, who is 35, and they do their best to make sure her son has a healthy and wonderful place to grow up.

Now, her ex and his wife are throwing her son a huge pool party for his birthday, and it’s happening at her ex’s wife’s mom’s home.

“They’ve been hosting these large parties for the past few years, and while our son enjoys them, they’ve become increasingly stressful for my partner and me,” she explained.

“The details of the party are often left until the last minute, communication is spotty, and when I do attend, I find myself spending the day catering to everyone, cleaning up, and managing the logistics instead of enjoying the time with our son.”

So, she told her ex and his wife that she’s skipping out on her son’s birthday party this year. Instead, she’s going to celebrate by having a dinner and sleepover close to the day of his birthday.

When she sat down with her son to discuss her own low-key party plan, he accepted it. But when she told her ex, he wasn’t ok with what she wants to do.

“He accused me of being selfish, of putting my own feelings before our son’s, and even went so far as to say I was “abandoning” our son on his birthday,” she said.

