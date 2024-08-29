This Ground Beef Dinner Recipe Is Essentially A Gourmet Version Of Hamburger Helper

Ground beef is a pretty versatile ingredient to make into the star of your next dinner recipe, but I personally struggle with inventive ways to use it.

Yes, we can throw it together and make a simple meat sauce or use it to create some tacos, but it’s hard to think beyond that to incorporate it into a meal.

A TikToker who goes by the name @simplerecipemama is showing you her creative way of using ground beef in a dinner recipe, and it’s essentially a gourmet version of Hamburger Helper that she promises tastes infinitely better than it looks.

She’s not lying: it might be ugly but it’s absolutely worth making, especially if you love cheese as much as I do.

What You Need:

One pound of ground beef

One red pepper

One yellow pepper

One yellow onion

Onion powder

Paprika

Italian seasoning

Salt

Black pepper

Two Tablespoons of tomato paste

3/4ths a cup of chicken broth

1/2 of a cup of heavy cream or half-and-half (whatever you prefer)

1/2 of a cup of milk

Three handfuls of fresh spinach

Eight ounces of shredded cheddar cheese

A box of bow tie pasta

To start, pull out a skillet with a lid, put it on medium heat on the stove, and add one pound of ground beef. Keep your lid to the side right now, as you’re going to need it later on.

Chop the ground beef up with a spoon in the pan and dice one red pepper, one yellow pepper, and one yellow onion. Add those all in with your ground beef.

Make sure to start boiling water and make your box of bow tie pasta before you go any further.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.