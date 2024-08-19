When She Goes Out To Eat With Her Boyfriend, He Insists On Sharing Only One Meal, Along With The Bill

Splitting the bill with a romantic partner can be a touchy topic because it spans across a lot of sensitive issues, whether you realize it or not.

How you perceive fairness or financial dynamics, along with expectations and equality in a relationship, can all play into who’s paying what when the check comes.

This 27-year-old woman has a 35-year-old boyfriend, and he makes very little money at his job. She thinks this is behind what he does when they go out for dinner.

Any time she and her boyfriend are at a restaurant, he insists on sharing only one meal, along with the bill.

She’s extremely bothered by this, but she hasn’t brought it up to her boyfriend since he’s insecure about his income, and she’s afraid of making him feel even more terrible about his financial status.

Additionally, she has a tough time with body dysmorphia and problems with food, so she can’t bring herself to voice wanting more to eat at dinner with her boyfriend.

As for her boyfriend, he will sit back and talk about how full he thinks he is any time they split a tiny little meal, which serves to squash any inclination she has about speaking up.

“For example, last night we got sushi, and I suggested 2 hand rolls each and splitting a spicy tuna crispy rice,” she explained.

“He scoffed and said, 1 hand roll (they’re tiny, I should mention) each is more than enough, and I couldn’t even look him in the eyes the rest of the night.”

