When you think of weddings, I’m sure you think they should be joyous and exciting celebrations of love.
You’re there to witness the bride and groom start their journey of spending together forever, and nobody wants to watch things go off the rails.
But sometimes, weddings aren’t happy and amazing at all. They can not go according to plan or, in some instances, turn into total nightmares.
Here are 10 of the worst things people have witnessed at a wedding, and these memorable moments left guests confused, cringing, or completely speechless!
1. The Bride Got Covered In Mud
It was an overcast day; [it] had rained earlier, but [the] weather was clearing up. Bride and groom went to take some photos after the ceremony. A kid, probably 6 or 7, unsupervised, ran up to a puddle the bride was carefully walking past and jumped in it. Her dress had mud splatter all the way up to her shoulder. I felt so bad for her. -True_Panic_3369
2. They Went To A Wedding, But A Brawl Broke Out
My SIL told us about a wedding she was at where the bride and the groom’s mother did not get along. The groom was a workmate of my SILs husband, and all the work friends knew there was some tension between the two but did not expect anything to happen. The ceremony went off OK. Groom’s mother gave a few killing looks, but nothing was said.
At the reception, she started drinking and making comments to her relatives and friends loud enough for other people and the bride to hear. The groom spoke to her, and she quietened down. During the toasts, she made loud noises every time the bride’s name was said, but she was mostly ignored. She kept drinking and moving around, talking to different people while the dancing was on. She was sitting at a different table when the bridesmaids brought around pieces of the wedding cake. She told them she didn’t want any. Bridesmaid said she would just leave some on the table for the people who were sitting there and put some on the table. Grooms’s mother shouted, “I told you I don’t want any…wedding cake,” and with that, swept the pieces of cake off the table with the back of her hand. Cake landed on the chief bridesmaid, who shouted back. Groom’s mother jumps up, slaps the bridesmaid, and then other people joined, defending their chosen side.
My SIL had seen this all happen and was eagerly watching from the sidelines. The groom and his best man stopped the music, stopped the brawling, and split everyone up. He said, “That’s it. Wedding’s over. Thank you all for coming. And Mum, I never want to see you again.” Grabbed the bride by the hand and walked out. My SILs husband decided it was time for them to leave in case things kicked off again. -CoveredInACDHair
3. A Skeletal Father Of The Bride Shook Hands
I used to be a wedding registrar. I conducted one wedding where the bride’s father had passed away the year before. The ceremony was held outside in a venue’s walled garden; upon entering the garden to take their seats, the guests were met by a skeleton who was dressed up in the father of the bride’s clothes and asked to shake his hand……!!! -mummavixen
4. Grandma Sadly Passed Away
Outdoor summer wedding in TX. The groom’s 90+-year-old grandmother died during the reception. They found out when she couldn’t be roused for family pictures. -Gibe2
5. The Groom Broke The Bride’s Tooth While Feeding Her Cake
Outdoor wedding. Bride gently fed wedding cake to her new husband. Groom shoved cake at his new bride’s face so hard that it broke one of her teeth. He kept pushing her until she tripped and fell over backward. She broke her wrist when she tried to stop the fall. There was blood dripping from her mouth. The groom’s father then began to beat…his own son. Good times.
EDIT: For those inquiring if the couple is still married. We were staying overnight at the small bed and breakfast at which the wedding took place. The mother of the bride invited us and some other hotel guests to the wedding and reception. We have no idea what happened after that day. -neal144
6. The Groom’s Gut Was On Display
All at the same wedding: Groom doesn’t show up until an hour late. Tux does not fit him at all. Bride and groom’s toddler son was allowed to play with a toy truck during ceremony around the feet of the bridal party. At one point lifts the toy truck and slams it into the shin of one of the bridesmaids, drawing blood, and interrupting the proceedings for a good 10 minutes.
Not to be outdone, the groom is starting to look unwell. He passes out, falling down a small set of stairs.
Upon regaining consciousness, he runs out of the small church out the back. 10 minutes goes by, then 20.
He returns with his tux shirt pulled out, unbuttoned, and wide open, baring chest hair and a gut.
He returns to the bride, and they finish the ceremony with him like that. -flat5
7. The Bride’s Stepmom Bit Her Mom
Bride’s stepmother and mother got into a fight. Stepmother bit the mother. Wedding went to a screeching halt. -uzagonner
8. The Groom Puked On The Bride
Wedding in upstate Georgia…During the vows, the groom was so nervous he threw up (and I mean projectile puke) all over his bride, the Maid of Honor, and the preacher. They still laugh about it to this day….. but at the time, it was pretty bad. It was my wife’s niece. She handled it with grace. We have it on tape, and we pull it out at their yearly anniversary party. good times! -jocasseedave2
9. The Bride Lost An Eye
So I wasn’t at the wedding but I was the trauma nurse who attended to the bride. Groom didn’t realize those tiered cakes have wood skewers in them and slammed his wife’s face into it. She lost an eye, 2 teeth, and needed more stitches than I can count. -ScaredVacation33
10. Nobody Planned For The Live Fish
I was at a wedding reception that easily had 300+ guests. Each table had a centerpiece with a live betta fish in it. When the lights came on and the wedding party had left, the mother of the bride was begging the kitchen staff for storage containers because they had like 100 fish and no plan for what to do with them after. I was gobsmacked. I also went home with approximately 20 fish. -Sea-Cow-2996
What’s the worst thing you have ever witnessed at a wedding?
