When you think of weddings, I’m sure you think they should be joyous and exciting celebrations of love.

You’re there to witness the bride and groom start their journey of spending together forever, and nobody wants to watch things go off the rails.

But sometimes, weddings aren’t happy and amazing at all. They can not go according to plan or, in some instances, turn into total nightmares.

Here are 10 of the worst things people have witnessed at a wedding, and these memorable moments left guests confused, cringing, or completely speechless!

1. The Bride Got Covered In Mud

It was an overcast day; [it] had rained earlier, but [the] weather was clearing up. Bride and groom went to take some photos after the ceremony. A kid, probably 6 or 7, unsupervised, ran up to a puddle the bride was carefully walking past and jumped in it. Her dress had mud splatter all the way up to her shoulder. I felt so bad for her. -True_Panic_3369

2. They Went To A Wedding, But A Brawl Broke Out

My SIL told us about a wedding she was at where the bride and the groom’s mother did not get along. The groom was a workmate of my SILs husband, and all the work friends knew there was some tension between the two but did not expect anything to happen. The ceremony went off OK. Groom’s mother gave a few killing looks, but nothing was said.

At the reception, she started drinking and making comments to her relatives and friends loud enough for other people and the bride to hear. The groom spoke to her, and she quietened down. During the toasts, she made loud noises every time the bride’s name was said, but she was mostly ignored. She kept drinking and moving around, talking to different people while the dancing was on. She was sitting at a different table when the bridesmaids brought around pieces of the wedding cake. She told them she didn’t want any. Bridesmaid said she would just leave some on the table for the people who were sitting there and put some on the table. Grooms’s mother shouted, “I told you I don’t want any…wedding cake,” and with that, swept the pieces of cake off the table with the back of her hand. Cake landed on the chief bridesmaid, who shouted back. Groom’s mother jumps up, slaps the bridesmaid, and then other people joined, defending their chosen side.

My SIL had seen this all happen and was eagerly watching from the sidelines. The groom and his best man stopped the music, stopped the brawling, and split everyone up. He said, “That’s it. Wedding’s over. Thank you all for coming. And Mum, I never want to see you again.” Grabbed the bride by the hand and walked out. My SILs husband decided it was time for them to leave in case things kicked off again. -CoveredInACDHair

3. A Skeletal Father Of The Bride Shook Hands

I used to be a wedding registrar. I conducted one wedding where the bride’s father had passed away the year before. The ceremony was held outside in a venue’s walled garden; upon entering the garden to take their seats, the guests were met by a skeleton who was dressed up in the father of the bride’s clothes and asked to shake his hand……!!! -mummavixen

4. Grandma Sadly Passed Away

