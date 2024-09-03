in Recipes

3 Different Ways For You To Make Pumpkin Bread, Including One With A Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crumb Topping

TikTok - @chef_natalie_ and @jazzy.leon

I think pumpkin bread is one of the most amazing recipes of the fall season, but there are so many different, yet delicious, ways of making it.

Here are 3 ways for you to make pumpkin bread if you want to bake a loaf with a little more pizzazz!

Pumpkin Bread With A Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crumb Topping

TikToker @chef_natalie_ has my favorite recipe: pumpkin bread with a brown sugar cinnamon crumb topping.

Ingredients For The Pumpkin Bread:

  • 1 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 3/4 cup flour
  • 2/4 cup brown sugar
  • 3/4 cup white sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Ingredients For The Crumb Topping:

  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 1 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Instructions:

