3 Different Ways For You To Make Pumpkin Bread, Including One With A Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crumb Topping

I think pumpkin bread is one of the most amazing recipes of the fall season, but there are so many different, yet delicious, ways of making it.

Here are 3 ways for you to make pumpkin bread if you want to bake a loaf with a little more pizzazz!

Pumpkin Bread With A Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crumb Topping

TikToker @chef_natalie_ has my favorite recipe: pumpkin bread with a brown sugar cinnamon crumb topping.

Ingredients For The Pumpkin Bread:

1 1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup milk

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 3/4 cup flour

2/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup white sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Ingredients For The Crumb Topping:

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. salt

Instructions:

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.