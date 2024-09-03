3 Different Ways For You To Make Pumpkin Bread, Including One With A Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crumb Topping

I think pumpkin bread is one of the most amazing recipes of the fall season, but there are so many different, yet delicious, ways of making it.
Here are 3 ways for you to make pumpkin bread if you want to bake a loaf with a little more pizzazz!
Pumpkin Bread With A Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crumb Topping
TikToker @chef_natalie_ has my favorite recipe: pumpkin bread with a brown sugar cinnamon crumb topping.
Ingredients For The Pumpkin Bread:
- 1 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 3/4 cup flour
- 2/4 cup brown sugar
- 3/4 cup white sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
Ingredients For The Crumb Topping:
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1 1/4 cup flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Instructions:
