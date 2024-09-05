5 Bizarre Experiences People Had While On A Date

Everyone dates with the intention of finding that someone special, but if you spend enough time wading through the dating pool, you meet some, well, interesting characters.

As you know, sometimes going out on a date turns into a strange or bad experience that makes for a great story to tell people on a long enough timeline.

Here are some of the most bizarre experiences people had while out on a date, so it’s safe to say those nights never turned into happily ever afters.

1. She Got Stuck Leaving Through The Restaurant’s Bathroom Window…

Reddit user isabullah was dining with a friend at a restaurant when they noticed a girl a couple of tables down from them get up to use the bathroom.

She and her friend couldn’t help but spot this girl in a place full of people, as her date was super awkward and weird.

The girl was in the bathroom for an incredibly long time, and then a waitress approached the guy the girl was with and mentioned the girl tried to escape through the bathroom window.

Firefighters Had To Show Up To Save Her From Her Failed Escape Hatch

The guy then got up and left, and 10 minutes later, two firemen got to the restaurant and made a beeline for the back of the place.

“I had to go to the toilet, and there the girl was, stuck in the window that she wanted to leave through, two firefighters helping her get released; I have never in my life had to hold my laugh so hard when we had eye contact since she went out feet first,” she explained.

Luckily, this girl laughed along with her, and she decided to stay to help make her feel more comfortable about her escape hatch failure.

“She told me it was her 3rd date with the guy, and during the date, a friend of hers texted her a screenshot of him in her DM’s denying he was dating someone,” she added.

“She had seen this in movies and thought this was the right moment to be the main character. She had told the same to the waitress and showed her the screenshots which was the reason the waitress was on her side. Nobody got hurt, and I forgot to use the toilet.”

2. Her Date Essentially Invited His Parents Along, Too…

Reddit user noo-de-lally met a man on a dating app, and they agreed to head over to a local bar for drinks together.

As she made her way over to the bar, which was located close to his home, this guy asked if she could come over to his house quickly, and then they could leave for the bar. Since his house was on the exact same street as the bar, she agreed and drove to his house instead.

She got out of her car and walked into his home. His mom and dad were sitting inside, which she didn’t think was that strange, but he never said they would be present.

“In front of his parents, he asks if we can stay in with them and watch a movie and have dinner. I was so caught up in trying not to be impolite to them, I said yes,” she explained.

And Then A Year Later He Asked Her To His Mom’s Funeral

She hardly spoke to the guy at all since his mom was happily chatting away with her throughout the date. Meanwhile, this guy’s dad thought the whole thing was crazy, and he looked as uneasy as she sure did.

“The next day I try to politely tell the guy I’m not interested,” she said. “He freaks out. Tells me we’re soulmates. Calls me over and over until I block him. A couple days later he SHOWS UP AT MY JOB (I was a waitress). I have to have my boss kick him out.”

“Fast forward about a year. He finds me on Facebook and asks me to come to his mom’s funeral (she had cancer) because she loved me so much. I declined and blocked him.”

3. His Date Got Caught Shoplifting In The Middle Of A Restaurant…

Reddit user comicsnerd met a girl while in a club and asked her to go out for dinner with him the following weekend.

He picked out a wonderful restaurant, and his date arrived with several shopping bags in her hands. He figured since it was Saturday and they were in a location known for shopping, she probably just had a nice time before heading over to have dinner with him.

Police Officers Showed Up To Arrest Her

“Halfway [through] dinner, police arrived and arrested her,” he explained. “She was caught shoplifting in the fashion shop next door, and the cameras saw her entering the restaurant.”

4. Her Date Kept Quacking Like A Duck In A Bar…

Reddit user Shark_bait5 met a man named Dan on a dating site, and this was before video calls existed.

Dan advertised himself as a non-smoking single man, which she really liked. He then said he didn’t drink, which she respected, and that he had a job with Habitat For Humanity. He was certainly charming, and he looked handsome in his photos. They spent several weeks texting before organizing their first date.

Dan absolutely looked like his photos in real life. They sat down at a bar, ordered some apps, and Dan got a beer. Dan kept ordering beers, and the bartender appeared to know him; so much for him insisting he didn’t drink.

“Dan points to a rubber duck behind the bar and says, “See that duck? That’s for me,” she explained.

He Chased Her Down, Grabbed Her Chest, And Tried To Kiss Her When She Left

“Then Dan quacks. And keeps quacking….doesn’t say another WORD, just keeps quacking like a duck. I tell him I’m done as I climb off the barstool, and he starts angry, quacking at me.”

“Dan realizes I’m not staying, and he follows me outside, where he finally uses words again and tries to convince me he was a lot of fun.”

She made a beeline for her car, and Dan chased after her while grabbing her chest and attempting to kiss her. Two days later, Dan has the audacity to call her, and she picked up so she could tell him this: “You figured out how to make sure I will never bother you again, and you didn’t even need to have a discussion about why.”

5. His Date Asked Some Weird Questions…

Reddit user Mr_Emile_heskey showed up at a bar for a date with a girl, and after he met her, he grabbed her a drink. But then, this girl asked him to stand up from his seat so she could check and see his height.

“Then she asks me if I have any mental health issues and how old are my parents,” he said. “I joke, “I have hay fever, and my parents are 102.”

She gave him the ultimate look of disgust and proceeded to demand to know if they would be going on a second date after this one was over.

Then Demanded A Second Date After 5 Minutes

Since it had only been five minutes into their first date, he asked if perhaps it would make sense to wait and see how this date went before deciding on date two.

His date gritted her teeth together and said she asked him a yes or no question before once more demanding to know if there would be a date following that one.

“Safe to say we never had another date,” he quipped.

What’s The Weirdest Thing That You Ever Witnessed On A Date?

