8 Months Ago, She Broke Up With Her Fiancé And Then He Nearly Ruined Her Career, But Now He Wants To Apologize

Eight months ago, this 28-year-old woman and her 33-year-old fiancé were in the middle of planning their wedding.

It was all going smoothly until her fiancé accused her of cheating on him out of nowhere. He had no evidence since it was a false claim, and he never even mentioned who he thought she was having an affair with.

“It was all just talk, but he was dead serious. No matter what I said, he wouldn’t believe me,” she explained.

“We broke off our engagement, but it didn’t end there. A few days after we broke up, he showed up at my work and caused a huge scene. He yelled at me in front of 4 of my co-workers.”

“[He] said awful things and even grabbed me. Security had to get involved and physically remove him from the building, which resulted in me being transferred to another branch 2 hours away from where I used to live.”

So not only did they call off their wedding, but he nearly ruined her career on top of it. From there, he began spreading rumors about her to all of their shared friends, and he even told these lies to some of her family members, too.

The majority of their mutual friends stopped speaking to her amid the lies that he fed them all, so she lost a lot.

This was absolutely one of the lowest and hardest moments in her life, and she has tried her hardest to heal and put this behind her in the 8 months since.

She has not heard from him after all the damage was done, but two days ago he unexpectedly showed up outside of where she works, asking if he can speak to her.

