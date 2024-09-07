Comfort Food Season Is Almost Here, And She Has A Recipe For Crockpot Chicken And Dumplings

Comfort food season is nearly here! It’s a time for hearty soups, stews and chilis. Of course, the best appliance for such dishes is the highly versatile and extremely convenient crockpot. It is capable of making all kinds of delicious meals, for instance, chicken and dumplings.

TikToker Alicia (@alicianicole_) is demonstrating how to make chicken and dumplings in the crockpot.

It doesn’t take very long to make at all. You just need to spend a few minutes prepping, and then you can set it and forget it!

In the end, you’ll be left with a rich, creamy broth and soft dumplings that you can enjoy year-round but are especially yummy on a cold day.

You can even take certain shortcuts with the dumplings that don’t compromise on flavor when you don’t have time to make them from scratch. So, break out your crockpot, and let’s get started!

Ingredients:

3 chicken breasts

Garlic powder

Garlic salt

Parsley

2 cans of cream of chicken soup

4 cups of chicken broth

A can of biscuits

Directions:

First, add three large chicken breasts to your crockpot. Use garlic powder, garlic salt and a little bit of parsley to season the meat. Next, pour in two cans of cream of chicken soup and four cups of chicken broth.

