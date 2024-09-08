During Her First Date With A Guy, He Answered A Video Call From Another Girl

Yesterday evening, this 27-year-old woman went out on a first date with a 29-year-old guy she recently met.

She’s been out of the whole dating game for quite some time, so she feels like it’s new to her all over again.

The date was going well, but she saw that this guy was getting a barrage of texts. That didn’t exactly bother her, but halfway through their date, another girl video-called him.

Initially, he didn’t pick up the call and let it ring until the other girl hung up. But then he decided to instantly call the girl back.

So, there he was, talking to this other girl right in the middle of their date. How rude, right?

The call wasn’t fast either, as this guy talked for a little bit. She could overhear the girl asking her date to come to where she was.

Her date asked the girl where she had in mind and said he might come by in a few hours, as he was busy and needed to call her back.

“While they were talking, I didn’t say anything, and he never showed me in the camera, so I’m assuming she never knew I was with him,” she explained.

“When he hung up and saw my irritated face, he told me, “Trust me, it’s not that serious,” and that he “knows it’s not a good look,” but “she isn’t his girlfriend,” which I find hard to believe considering it was so necessary to answer her while on our first date.”

