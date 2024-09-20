Greenland Sharks Can Possibly Live For 500 Years, And Researchers May Have Discovered Why They Live So Long

The Greenland shark is the longest-living vertebrate in the world. Scientists estimate that the sharks can live for at least 250 years but can possibly reach up to 500 years.

It has never been understood why the creatures can live for so long, but now, researchers may have discovered the cause of their longevity—their metabolism.

Greenland sharks (Somniosus microcephalus) live in the Arctic and North Atlantic Ocean at depths of 8,684 feet.

Previously, it was assumed that their long lifespans were due to their cold environments. These sharks can survive in waters with temperatures as low as 29 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, new research has revealed that the sharks’ longevity may be because of their metabolic activity.

Unlike the metabolic activity in other animals, the sharks’ do not seem to change over time. The research was presented at the Society of Experimental Biology Conference, which was held in Prague from July 2 to July 5.

“This is important for us as it shows the sharks don’t show traditional signs of aging,” said Ewan Camplisson, the lead author of the study and a doctoral student at the University of Manchester.

In the new study, the researchers measured the sharks’ metabolism. Metabolism is the process of chemical reactions in the body’s cells that break down nutrients from food and drink and convert them into energy.

The energy is used for thinking, moving, growing, and building/repairing tissues. Metabolism also helps the body rid itself of toxic substances.

