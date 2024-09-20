Her Parents Already Hate Her Boyfriend, But Once They Find Out He’s A Felon, She Knows They’ll Never Approve

This 21-year-old girl’s mom has forever been against piercings, tattoos, and all forms of body modification.

Now, she has a boyfriend whom her parents absolutely hate already, and it’s because of his tats. Her mom discovered a photo of them four months after they started dating, and as soon as her mom caught sight of his arm and face tattoos, she made up her mind.

How her boyfriend appears on the outside instantly earned him an awful reputation with her mom, and that’s causing some strife in her relationship.

“The thing is, my mom doesn’t know the full story,” she explained. “My boyfriend has had a rough past, including some bad decisions that led to a felony and addiction, but he’s been on the road to recovery and has completely turned his life around.”

“He’s the kindest, most respectful person I know, and he treats me so well. I know that if my parents knew about his past, they would never approve.”

Her boyfriend became a felon after he was involved in a shooting, which he maintains was self-defense.

Her boyfriend is obviously no longer behind bars, and he has started his own business. He assures her that “his future is secure” and that his felony will not impact her in any way.

He has admitted that his past will make it tough for him to ever find a job if need be, which is the reason why he started a company for himself.

But anyway, whenever she gets into a fight with her boyfriend, she just wants to walk away and dump him, as it’s always in the back of her mind that she will never be able to properly introduce him to her mom and dad.

