He Admitted That He’d Leave His Girlfriend And Run Away As Fast As He Could If They Ever Encountered A Bear

With popular trends on social media, or even just a wild imagination, people manage to come up with all sorts of hypothetical scenarios. Then, they use these situations to “test” how their partners might react in the face of a certain challenge.

Well, just the other day, this 35-year-old man was riding bikes on a path through the woods with his girlfriend – who is 46. And he was presented with this very situation.

More specifically, she asked what he would do if they were randomly encountered by a bear. Perhaps surprisingly, he didn’t hesitate to be completely honest.

“I would run away as fast as I can,” he admitted.

His girlfriend was clearly caught off guard, too, and couldn’t believe that he would “leave her to die.”

At that point, he clarified how that wasn’t his intention. Rather, he’d also expect her to run away from the wild animal.

In response, his girlfriend kind of trailed off while talking about how she was not in shape enough to outrun a bear.

Still, he doubled down and claimed that both of them running away would be their only hope of survival. Plus, they’d have their bikes to ride off on, and neither of them would be able to fight off a bear.

“I’m disappointed; I thought you would try to defend me…,” his girlfriend replied.

