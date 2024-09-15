He Created A Fake Dating App Profile And Catfished His Girlfriend To Catch Her Cheating On Him

This 31-year-old man and his girlfriend, who’s 28, have been together for five years. Yet, he still had suspicions that she was actually cheating on him.

“To me, flirting is fine in real life. I don’t think I’m a prude or some rageaholic,” he clarified.

“But my personal red light is anything more than that. If you don’t want to stay on the ride, get off!”

Anyway, he thought he and his girlfriend were on the same page in their relationship. Still, some strange behavior led him to eventually believe otherwise.

For instance, she was suddenly staying late at work when she never liked or cared about her job in the past. Plus, his girlfriend would supposedly receive last-minute invitations to dinners with friends, who he knew were already busy with other plans.

On top of that, he and his girlfriend were not being romantic or sleeping together nearly as much as they used to.

“I wasn’t born yesterday, so I suspected she was stepping out,” he recalled.

To get to the bottom of it, he decided to download a dating app and make a profile to catfish his girlfriend.

He used some fake photos and a “charming but flirty” profile picture. Then, he began using the app, and the most shocking part was that his girlfriend actually found his fake profile and messaged him first.

