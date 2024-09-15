She Wants To Include An Infidelity Clause In Her Prenup That Would Force Whoever Cheats To Forfeit All Their Joint Assets And Pay Back $100,000 For The Full Cost Of Their Wedding, But Her Fiancé Thinks It’s Unfair

This 27-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is 29, recently got engaged and are planning to tie the knot next year. But, before they officially get married, she’s interested in getting a prenuptial agreement – because they both have solid finances.

For some context, she and her fiancé both work in healthcare and earn similar low-to-mid six-figure salaries. Her fiancé has more savings and investments, while she inherited two rental properties that generate enough income for her to live off of if she wanted to.

So, when it comes to money, they are more or less in the same boat wealth-wise.

As for their relationship, she and her fiancé were friends for three years and dated for four years before they got engaged. Right after he proposed, and she said yes, she also made it clear that she wanted to get a prenup. Her fiancé was on board with this, too.

This led them to begin looking into some family lawyers and discuss the terms they both wanted in the agreement.

She and her fiancé agreed on the more basic stuff together, including how all of their possessions acquired prior to marriage would be off-limits during a divorce. Then, anything they bought jointly while wed would be sold, and the proceeds would be split between them equally.

Additionally, they agreed that no alimony would be paid, and her fiancé believed these terms were pretty fair.

The only problem he had, though, was with a different term she wanted to add to the prenup – an infidelity and abuse clause.

This was a non-negotiable for her because, when she was a kid, her father cheated, and it caused her parents to go through a super ugly divorce.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.