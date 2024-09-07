He Threw A Party After Finding Out He Wasn’t The Father Of His Ex-Girlfriend’s Baby, But His Sisters Called It Gross And Trashy

This 28-year-old guy and his ex-girlfriend Emma, who’s also 28, dated for around three years, and his family absolutely loved her. They hoped that he and Emma would one day tie the knot, and honestly, he believed their relationship was getting quite serious, too.

Yet, out of nowhere, his life was turned upside down when Emma announced she was pregnant. This came as a major shock to him, as they’d always made sure to be safe.

At the time, he initially asked Emma if she’d consider not keeping the baby. She completely turned down that idea, though, and eventually, he told his loved ones that they were having a child together.

All of his family members were thrilled by the news. His parents were ecstatic about the idea of having a grandchild, and both of his sisters were over the moon as well. He, on the other hand, was dealing with entirely different feelings.

“I began preparing to man up, but I really didn’t want to,” he recalled.

He also had a weird gut feeling about the whole situation since he and his ex had taken measures to prevent pregnancy. That’s why, after he couldn’t resist his suspicions anymore, he wound up snooping through her phone.

In doing so, he discovered that his ex-girlfriend had actually been cheating on him! And while he was devastated, he was actually kind of expecting it.

So, he confronted his ex, and she did the “typical cheater routine,” where she broke down in tears. However, he quickly got tired of the drama and simply demanded that they get a paternity test.

“I knew it was possible to get them during pregnancy. They’re just expensive,” he explained.

