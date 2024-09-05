He Wouldn’t Give His Daughter Any Money To Buy His Ex-Wife A Birthday Gift Because She Cheated On Him, And He Doesn’t Love Her Anymore

This man and his ex-wife have been divorced for two years, ever since she sadly cheated on him. He was left devastated by the infidelity, and it took both therapy and time to finally get over it.

However, he and his ex had a daughter together – who is now 14 – so they are still involved in each other’s lives. His daughter also happens to be very close to her mom.

“We haven’t told her about why we divorced, and I haven’t badmouthed her mom because it would hurt her, and I don’t want to ruin their close bond,” he said.

Nonetheless, when it was recently his ex-wife’s birthday, he refused to give his daughter any money to buy her a present.

For some context, his daughter always gets $100 from him every month as her allowance, which she is allowed to use on whatever she wants.

He provides her with the funds on the first day of every month, and he advises her to spend it wisely.

Yet, when her mom’s birthday rolled around just yesterday, his daughter only had a measly $8 left.

“She really wanted to give a bigger gift to her mom and asked if I could give her the September allowance then so she could buy her mom a gift,” he recalled.

He would not do that, though, and had a conversation with his daughter. He pointed out how she knew her mom’s birthday was coming up and claimed she should’ve planned for it in advance.

