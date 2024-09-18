Her Brother’s Fiancée Badmouthed Her Husband And Kids, So Now She Doesn’t Want To Attend His Wedding Anymore

This 34-year-old woman and her brother, who’s 28, have always had a tight-knit relationship ever since they were kids. She’d been there for him through thick and thin, and when he recently got engaged to his 30-year-old fiancée, things were no different.

She was over the moon for her brother and eager to assist with all of the wedding planning. So, she and her mother have been helping out her soon-to-be sister-in-law, and she thought things were going great.

However, just a few weeks ago, she learned from a mutual friend that her brother’s fiancée had been badmouthing her own husband and kids, and she hasn’t been able to move past it.

Her brother’s fiancée apparently called her children both “wild” and “badly behaved.” Plus, she heard that her brother’s fiancée supposedly didn’t want any of her future kids to grow up around them.

“My brother’s fiancée also made some comments about my husband, saying he was lazy because he’s been between jobs and that she ‘didn’t get what I saw in him,'” she revealed.

Once her mutual friend filled her in on all of this, she was devastated – particularly because her brother’s fiancée had always been really kind to her face.

She decided to talk to her brother about this situation as well, yet to her surprise, he actually just brushed her off. He tried to justify his fiancée’s behavior by blaming it on “wedding stress,” telling her that she should just let everything go.

His reaction pushed her to confront his fiancée directly, but again, that got nowhere. Her future sister-in-law denied all of the statements and claimed people were just trying to create drama.

“It was clear she wasn’t being honest, though, and I felt so betrayed,” she admitted.

