She Caught A Shadowy Figure On Camera, Floating Through Her Living Room One Night

This 28-year-old woman lives in an incredibly old home, and over the last four weeks, she’s been having some strange experiences.

This all began with her noticing weird noises in the middle of the night. She would hear walking around and whispering, but she would get up to look and find no evidence of someone having been in her home.

She attempted to ignore what was happening, given she had no concrete explanation, but then the activity ramped up big time.

Items in her home moved on their own accord. For example, her books and keys would suddenly pop up where they didn’t belong or where she hadn’t left them. Her cat started staring into the blank corners of her rooms, hissing at absolutely nothing.

“One night, I decided to set up a camera to see if I could catch anything,” she explained. “The next day, I reviewed the footage and saw something that totally freaked me out.”

“There was this weird, shadowy figure moving across the living room, and it wasn’t just a trick of the light. It seemed to have a shape, almost like a person, but really fuzzy and distorted.”

“To top it all off, my friends came over, and one of them, who’s pretty sensitive to these things, said they felt an overwhelming sadness in the house, almost like the place was mourning something.”

“We’ve been trying to figure out the history of the house, and it turns out an old lady lived here alone for decades before it was sold. She apparently had no family or close friends.”

She feels like her house is haunted, but not in the traditional sense: more like perhaps this woman’s energy is lingering around in a spooky way.

