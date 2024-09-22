Her Dad’s Dying Wish Is To Form A Bond With Her, But She’s Humiliated To Be Related To Him

When this 35-year-old woman was only 5, her father just disappeared one day – completely abandoning her as a little girl.

After he left, her father never paid child support, either. Rather, he actually started a new family only one town away from her and put all of his assets in his new wife’s name.

“I grew up without him, and my mom was the only family I had,” she recalled.

Then, when she was 30, her mom tragically died, and the loss was sudden. She was left reeling, and in a moment when she was desperate for some familial connection, she decided to reach out to her father for the first time and tell him about her mom’s death.

Well, sadly, he didn’t seem to be concerned about how she was doing whatsoever.

“Why should I care? I haven’t spoken to your mom in 25 years,” her dad responded after hearing the news.

That was five years ago, though, and now that she is 35, she recently found out that her father is actually dying. On top of that, he keeps attempting to rekindle a relationship with her.

“He constantly tries to meet up with me, acting like the victim and telling me how much pain he’s in,” she revealed.

“He says it’s his dying wish to have a relationship with me.”

