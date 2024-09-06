Her Daughter Punched A Boy At School For Acting Inappropriately Toward Her, And While The School Threatened Suspension, She Thinks Her Daughter Should Be Rewarded

This 39-year-old woman and her daughter Penny, who’s only 11, have a very tight-knit relationship.

So, her daughter knows that she can tell her absolutely anything, and Penny rarely keeps any secrets from her.

“What Penny doesn’t keep from me is her very profound moral compass,” she explained.

“My daughter knows what is right and what is wrong, and I am very proud to have raised my daughter to be so strong.”

That’s why she was utterly surprised when she received a phone call from her daughter’s school the other day and found out Penny had apparently attacked another student. The most shocking part? Penny’s head teacher claimed the attack was “unprovoked.”

Now, during the phone call, she was not given much other information about the situation. This pushed her to drive down to her daughter’s school in hopes of getting to the bottom of what happened.

Once she got there, she learned that Penny had actually punched a boy in the face and was facing suspension from school over it.

However, after she heard Penny’s side of the story, she actually sided with her daughter.

“My daughter immediately proceeded to tell me that this boy had been following her around school, asking her out, and had not left her alone when she explicitly told him to,” she detailed.

