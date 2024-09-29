Her Ex-Husband Is Upset That She’s Having A Baby With Her Fiancé Since The Reason Why They Split Up Was Because She Didn’t Want Children

This woman and her ex-husband were together for two decades, from the time they were 15 years old until they turned 35. But sadly, the last few years of their marriage were unhappy, mainly because her ex had changed his mind about never having kids.

She and her ex first met when they were both very young and by the time they were in their mid-twenties, they had agreed to remain child-free. As her ex got older, though, he realized he actually did want to start a family.

This sparked a lot of tension at the end of their otherwise beautiful marriage, which is why they opted to call it quits. She and her ex didn’t want to start resenting each other or ruining their fond memories.

“Only when he moved out did I realize that we actually hadn’t been in love for a while, and this in itself was heartbreaking. I never knew how heartbreaking it is to fall out of love with someone who was a big part of your life,” she recalled.

Then, within just one year of their split, her ex wound up meeting a new woman and getting her pregnant. He went on to marry the woman, his new wife, and have two kids in total.

She’s since spent some time checking up on her ex’s life from afar, specifically online, and she thinks that he and his new wife seem very happy.

Yet, whenever she saw her husband playing with his children or holding them, she couldn’t help but feel her own sense of deep loneliness.

“My siblings around me, my best friends, everyone was having children, and it made me feel more and more lonely,” she admitted.

“All the people I know have priorities now that aren’t ‘us’ siblings or friends anymore. I felt terrible loneliness all the time.”

