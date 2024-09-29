She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Kept Pressuring Her To Drink And Calling Her A Buzzkill For Ordering Water, So She Paid For Her Own Steak, And He Was Furious

Around a year ago, this 24-year-old woman met a 26-year-old guy through a mutual friend, and they wound up going on a date.

At the time, they were both attending college graduate programs, and after the guy started texting her, he seemed nice, which is why she agreed to have dinner with him at a steakhouse.

But from the moment she arrived at the restaurant, she thought the vibe felt really off.

It wasn’t an issue with the restaurant, either, as she’d actually been there before and loved it. Rather, it was the guy – since he kept insisting on doing “gentlemanly” things for her that totally threw her off.

Then, he wouldn’t stop talking about how expensive the restaurant was and bringing up the idea of ordering a bottle of wine.

“And I told him I don’t drink because I’m not into alcohol (I never have been), but he pushed me to ‘loosen up,'” she recalled.

She didn’t allow the guy to bother her, and she stood her ground, simply ordering water with her dinner. However, as the evening went on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the fact she wasn’t drinking.

At one point, he even accused her of being a “buzzkill” and claimed their date wasn’t any fun without alcohol involved.

This really rubbed her the wrong way, so by the end of the dinner, she decided that she wanted to pay for her own meal. She’d ordered a New York strip steak while her date had gotten a sirloin, and she didn’t want him to feel like she owed him anything.

