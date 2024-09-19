Her Ex-Husband Showed Up Crying On Her Doorstep And Asked For Her Back, But She Laughed In His Face

When this woman and her ex-husband initially tied the knot, they both agreed that they were not going to have any children. She simply never wanted kids, and her ex felt the same.

But, just four years later, he changed his mind. And when she wouldn’t go back on their agreement to start a family with her ex, he divorced her three years ago.

“I’m not really a big believer in divorce. I was ready to be married for the rest of our lives,” she recalled.

“We had a good marriage, but I guess he didn’t love me that much if he picked kids that didn’t even exist over me.”

Once they split up, though, she and her ex went on to lead wildly different lives. While she began to thrive, he started to seriously struggle.

She actually finished pursuing higher education and landed a high-paying job in the healthcare field. She’s genuinely happy with her life now, too, and is interested in settling down with someone new soon.

Her ex-husband, on the other hand, practically immediately remarried another woman following their divorce. He also got his second wife pregnant quickly and currently has a total of two kids.

Just yesterday, her ex showed up crying on her doorstep as well, and she learned all about how his picture-perfect vision of having children didn’t pan out as planned.

For some context, when she noticed he was in tears, she figured something terrible had happened, which is why she let him inside. At that point, her ex began rambling about how awful his life was.

