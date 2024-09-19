She Told Her Sister’s Boyfriend To Get Out After He Wouldn’t Eat The Fancy Dinner She Spent Hours Cooking And Brought A Container Of Boiled Chicken And Broccoli To Have Instead

This 28-year-old woman really loves cooking, which is why she recently invited her 25-year-old sister, as well as her sister’s 26-year-old boyfriend, over for a nice dinner.

“I had spent hours preparing this fancy meal: homemade pasta, a slow-cooked ragu, a salad, and a tiramisu for dessert. I was really proud of it and excited to have them over,” she recalled.

Once the couple arrived, everything started off great, too. Her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, Steve, sat down, and she began to serve the food.

Yet, as soon as she placed the pasta in front of Steve, he had a surprising reaction. He simply stared at the dish for a second before revealing that he didn’t eat carbs.

She genuinely thought he was just joking at first, but unfortunately, her sister’s boyfriend was being completely serious. Plus, he proceeded to talk about how “carbs were the enemy,” so he was “super into keto.”

“Okay, fine, that’s his choice,” she said, “But when I offered to make him a salad or something else on the spot, he refused and said that I should have known about his diet beforehand.”

That wasn’t even the most awkward part, though, because right afterward, Steve reached into his bag and actually pulled out a small container filled with boiled chicken and broccoli. Next, he began to eat that meal at the table while she and her sister were trying to enjoy the dinner she’d spent hours on.

She was pretty insulted by that as well and decided to call Steve out on it. She claimed it was really rude to bring food to a host’s home without mentioning it beforehand. She also pointed out how he could’ve at least let her know prior.

Well, instead of apologizing, Steve went off about how people should respect his dietary preferences. Then, he even accused her of being controlling!

