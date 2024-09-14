She Didn’t Know Her Male Coworker Was Engaged And Randomly Kissed Him Right As His Fiancée Walked By, So Now His Relationship Is On The Rocks, And She Thinks She May Be Fired

This 24-year-old woman is currently a nurse at a pretty large hospital, but she only started working there around one month ago. Since then, she’s met a male coworker in his late twenties or early thirties who she thought was both hilarious and “ridiculously hot.”

“He is a big goofball and friends with everybody. I really liked him,” she recalled.

That’s why she decided to start flirting with the guy, and he kept goofing around and being friendly to her in response. His behavior genuinely led her to believe that he liked her, too.

But, her coworker never went any further than simply joking around with her, which is why she had an idea.

“I thought maybe if I took it up a notch and showed more interest, he’d reciprocate,” she explained.

So, while they were just talking one evening about nothing in particular, she chose to “shoot her shot.” Rather than just asking the guy out on a date, though, she actually kissed him out of nowhere.

Immediately afterward, her coworker had a horrified look on his face and whispered the word “no.”

“He pretty much threw me and ran. I didn’t know what was going on,” she revealed.

Well, she ultimately found out that her coworker was already engaged to a phlebotomist in her late twenties, who also worked at their hospital. The worst part? Her coworker’s fiancée actually walked around the corner right as she was kissing the guy!

