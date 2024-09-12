Her Husband’s Passion For Saltwater Fish Is Destroying Her Financially And Mentally

This woman’s husband has an interesting passion: saltwater fish. In fact, he has an impressive aquarium collection in their home, and it started out as just a hobby that she thought was adorable.

Her husband’s enthusiasm for his fish progressed to a point where the aquariums have overrun her home and depleted their finances.

They live in a tiny home, and the various aquariums take up a ton of space, as well as an inordinate amount of money.

“He spends a fortune on this hobby,” she explained. “How much [can] a fish or coral cost? A lot, apparently.”

“At the end of every month, there’s barely any money left for expenses or savings. I’ve had to take on additional financial responsibilities because his contributions aren’t enough.”

“It doesn’t seem to matter how often I bring up my concerns; he just doesn’t seem to understand the impact it’s having on our overall quality of life.”

Not that long ago, her husband told her that a friend of his has an aquarium he’s giving away, so he wants to take it.

She put her foot down and told her husband no, while insisting they don’t have the money or room for an addition aquarium.

Her husband failed to take her feelings into consideration and started arguing back that nobody else would be able to take care of the fish and coral correctly except for him.

